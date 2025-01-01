$112,893+ taxes & licensing
2026 Ford F-250
LARIAT | 4X4 | 6.7L | BLK PKG | ROOF | PROPWR 2KW
Location
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
9056328696
Used
75KM
VIN 1FT8W2BM6TEC44109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Single Rear Wheels
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Pedal memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Cylinder configuration: V-8
Number of doors: 4
Bumpers: chrome
Speakers: 8
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Right rear passenger: conventional
Front seats: bench
Max seating capacity: 6
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Approach angle: 17 deg
Parking sensors: rear
Manual-shift auto: SelectShift
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 10.80 to 1
Departure angle: 21 deg
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front headroom: 1,036mm (40.8)
Front legroom: 1,115mm (43.9)
Front hiproom: 1,588mm (62.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,643mm (64.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,694mm (66.7)
Rear legroom: 1,107mm (43.6)
Rear headroom: 1,026mm (40.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,674mm (65.9)
Passenger volume: 3,732L (131.8 cu.ft.)
Exterior body width: 2,032mm (80.0)
Ground clearance (min): 216mm (8.5)
Transmission: 10 speed automatic
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
Primary LCD size: 12.0
Speaker type: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen
Exterior parking camera cargo
GVWR: 4,491kg (9,900lbs)
Seat Upholstery: leatherette ActiveX
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy (Alternate 1) fuel type: E85
Engine displacement: 6.8 L
Front tires: 275/65SR18.0E
Rear tires: 275/65SR18.0E
Wireless phone connectivity: SYNC 4
Exterior height: 2,065mm (81.3)
Blind spot: BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage warning
Forward collision: Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Rear collision: Reverse Brake Assist mitigation
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Exterior length: 6,761mm (266.2)
Wheelbase: 4,470mm (176.0)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,475 L (52 cu.ft.)
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect 5G
TV receiver
Horsepower: 405hp @ 5,000RPM
Torque: 445 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine litres: 6.8L
Engine torque: 445 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 107.2mm x 93.5mm (4.22 x 3.68)
Hitch Class: V
Fuel tank capacity: 183.0L
Surround View Monitor: 360 Degree Camera yes
Wireless Phone Charger: front
Curb weight: 3,039kg (6,699lbs)
Towing capacity: 6,260kg (13,800lbs)
Payload: 1,433kg (3,160lbs)
Exterior parking camera rear: Reverse Camera yes
Turning radius: 8.8m (28.9'')
