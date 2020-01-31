Menu
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

Location

Kudos Auto Sales

16301 Airport Rd, Caledon East, ON L7C 2W9

905-518-0693

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,085KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4623342
  • VIN: 1GTEC14C79Z192498
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

KUDOS AUTO SALES - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!


2009 GMC SIERRA LONG BOX WITH CAP!

MINT Shape inside and out.

One owner truck, tires are brand new Goodyear TrailRunner ALL Terrain tires. Come check it out before this unit is gone!! The price you see is the price you pay, no additional fees & certification included. 

We have more long box trucks for sale. 

Please call or text me at (905)-518-0693 to schedule an appointment.


**!!  WARRANTIES AVAILABLE  !!**

**!!  ALL TRADES WELCOME  !!** 

**!!  FINANCING AVAILABLE  !!**


        

Optional Equipment

AM/FM Stereo

Air Conditioning

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Driver Side Airbag

Dual Airbag

Intermittent Wipers

Power Steering

Side Impact Airbag

Tilt Steering

Cruise Control

Traction Control

Stability Control

Hill Ascent Control

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Daytime Running Lights

Map Lights

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

