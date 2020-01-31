2009 GMC Sierra 1500

16301 Airport Rd, Caledon East, ON L7C 2W9
905-518-0693
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
KUDOS AUTO SALES - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!
2009 GMC SIERRA LONG BOX WITH CAP!
MINT Shape inside and out.
One owner truck, tires are brand new Goodyear TrailRunner ALL Terrain tires. Come check it out before this unit is gone!! The price you see is the price you pay, no additional fees & certification included.
We have more long box trucks for sale.
Please call or text me at (905)-518-0693 to schedule an appointment.
**!! WARRANTIES AVAILABLE !!**
**!! ALL TRADES WELCOME !!**
**!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !!**
Optional Equipment
AM/FM Stereo
Air Conditioning
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Driver Side Airbag
Dual Airbag
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Side Impact Airbag
Tilt Steering
Cruise Control
Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Ascent Control
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Daytime Running Lights
Map Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
16301 Airport Rd, Caledon East, ON L7C 2W9