2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

205,000 KM

Details

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Empire Motorz

15426 Airport Rd, Caledon East, ON L7C 1E6

416-414-2625

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10240067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 205K km, 

7 Passenger, Stow N Go Seats,

Need bodywork 

AS IS $1995 + HST + Licensing,

As per OMVIC regulation, this vehicle is considered as is, unfit, and not roadworthy.

We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and a Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fees or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.

Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd

15426 Airport Rd, Unit #1

Caledon East, ON

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Motorz

Empire Motorz

15426 Airport Rd, Caledon East, ON L7C 1E6

416-414-2625

