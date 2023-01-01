$1,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Empire Motorz
15426 Airport Rd, Caledon East, ON L7C 1E6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10240067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 205,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 205K km,
7 Passenger, Stow N Go Seats,
Need bodywork
AS IS $1995 + HST + Licensing,
As per OMVIC regulation, this vehicle is considered as is, unfit, and not roadworthy.
We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and a Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).
No Hidden Fees or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.
Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at
Empire Motorz Ltd
15426 Airport Rd, Unit #1
Caledon East, ON
PHONE 416 414 2625
Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sun Closed
