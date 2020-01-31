2011 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

KUDOS AUTO SALES - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!

2011 GMC SIERRA 8 FT LONG BOX! MINT Shape inside and out.One owner truck, tires are brand new Goodyear TrailRunner ALL Terrain tires. Come check it out before this unit is gone!! The price you see is the price you pay, no additional fees & certification included. We have more long box trucks for sale. Please call or text me at (905)-518-0693 to schedule an appointment.

Optional Equipment • AM/FM Stereo • Air Conditioning • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) • Driver Side Airbag • Dual Airbag • Intermittent Wipers • Power Steering • Side Impact Airbag • Tilt Steering • Cruise Control • Traction Control • Stability Control • Hill Ascent Control • Auto On/Off Headlamps • Auxiliary 12v Outlet • Daytime Running Lights • Map Lights

