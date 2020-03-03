Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

Location

Kudos Auto Sales

16301 Airport Rd, Caledon East, ON L7C 2W9

905-518-0693

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,700KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4805931
  • VIN: 1GTN1TEX9BZ423670
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

KUDOS AUTO SALES - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! 2011 GMC SIERRA 8 FT LONG BOX! MINT Shape inside and out.One owner truck, tires are brand new Goodyear TrailRunner ALL Terrain tires. Come check it out before this unit is gone!! The price you see is the price you pay, no additional fees & certification included. We have more long box trucks for sale. Please call or text me at (905)-518-0693 to schedule an appointment. **!! — WARRANTIES AVAILABLE — !!****!! — ALL TRADES WELCOME — !!** **!! — FINANCING AVAILABLE — !!**         Optional Equipment • AM/FM Stereo • Air Conditioning • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) • Driver Side Airbag • Dual Airbag • Intermittent Wipers • Power Steering • Side Impact Airbag • Tilt Steering • Cruise Control • Traction Control • Stability Control • Hill Ascent Control • Auto On/Off Headlamps • Auxiliary 12v Outlet • Daytime Running Lights • Map Lights
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

