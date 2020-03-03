2011 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Automatic Headlights

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.