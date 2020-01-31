16301 Airport Rd, Caledon East, ON L7C 2W9
905-518-0693
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
KUDOS AUTO SALES - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!
2013 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 8 FT LONG BOX!!
MINT Shape inside and out, comes with ladder rack. Runs & drives like a new truck!! New Michelin LTX2
M/S tires. Undercoated, brand new rotors and brake pads. Come check it out before this unit is gone!! The price you see is the price you pay just add the hst, no additional fees & certification included.
We have more long box trucks for sale.
Please call or text me at (905)-518-0693 to schedule an appointment.
**!! — WARRANTIES AVAILABLE — !!**
**!! — ALL TRADES WELCOME — !!**
**!! — FINANCING AVAILABLE — !!**
• Engine: 4.3 L 6 Cylinder Engine
Optional Equipment
• AM/FM Stereo
• Air Conditioning
• Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
• Driver Side Airbag
• Dual Airbag
• Intermittent Wipers
• Power Steering
• Side Impact Airbag
• Tilt Steering
• Cruise Control
• Traction Control
• Stability Control
• Hill Ascent Control
• Auto On/Off Headlamps
• Auxiliary 12v Outlet
• Daytime Running Lights
• Map Lights
