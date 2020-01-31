Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

KUDOS AUTO SALES - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!



2013 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 8 FT LONG BOX!!

MINT Shape inside and out, comes with ladder rack. Runs & drives like a new truck!! New Michelin LTX2

M/S tires. Undercoated, brand new rotors and brake pads. Come check it out before this unit is gone!! The price you see is the price you pay just add the hst, no additional fees & certification included.

We have more long box trucks for sale.

Please call or text me at (905)-518-0693 to schedule an appointment.



• Engine: 4.3 L 6 Cylinder Engine



Optional Equipment

• AM/FM Stereo

• Air Conditioning

• Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

• Driver Side Airbag

• Dual Airbag

• Intermittent Wipers

• Power Steering

• Side Impact Airbag

• Tilt Steering

• Cruise Control

• Traction Control

• Stability Control

• Hill Ascent Control

• Auto On/Off Headlamps

• Auxiliary 12v Outlet

• Daytime Running Lights

• Map Lights

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Automatic Headlights

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Conventional Spare Tire

