This vehicle is Safety Certified.
KUDOS AUTO SALES WE ARE STILL OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY DURING THESE DIFFICULT TIMES OF COVID-19
2013 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 4x4 EXTENDED CAB, 8 FT LONG BOX! MINT Shape inside and out. One owner truck, tires are brand new Open Country Toyo H/T tires. No accident history. Come check it out before this unit is gone!! The price you see is the price you pay just add the HST, no additional fees & certification included. We have more long box trucks for sale. Please call or text me at (905)-518-0693 to schedule an appointment. **!! — WARRANTIES AVAILABLE — !!****!! — ALL TRADES WELCOME — !!** **!! — FINANCING AVAILABLE — !!** *** ALL ADS WILL BE DELETED ONCE SOLD ***
• Engine: 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine 4x4 Optional Equipment • AM/FM Stereo • Air Conditioning • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) • Driver Side Airbag • Dual Airbag • Intermittent Wipers • Power Steering • Side Impact Airbag • Tilt Steering • Cruise Control • Traction Control • Stability Control • Hill Ascent Control • Auto On/Off Headlamps • Auxiliary 12v Outlet • Daytime Running Lights • Map Lights
