2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD EXTENDED CAB WT

Location

Kudos Auto Sales

16301 Airport Rd, Caledon East, ON L7C 2W9

905-518-0693

Sale Price

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 199,050KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4925340
  • VIN: 1GCRKPE04DZ160872
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY DURING THESE TIMES OF COVID-19.  2013 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 4x4 EXTENDED CAB, 5.3L V8 8 FT EXTENDED CAB LONG BOX!! One owner truck, tires are like new Open Country H/T tires. No accident history. Come check it out before this unit is gone!! Please leave your contact information and we will get back to you asap.We have more long box trucks for sale. Please call or text me at (905)-518-0693 to schedule an appointment. **!! — WARRANTIES AVAILABLE — !!**.      **!! — ALL TRADES WELCOME — !!**       **!! — FINANCING AVAILABLE — !!**  *** ALL ADS WILL BE DELETED ONCE SOLD *** • Engine: 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine 4x4         
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

