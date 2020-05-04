Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Kudos Auto Sales

16301 Airport Rd, Caledon East, ON L7C 2W9

905-518-0693

Sale Price

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,450KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4953951
  • VIN: 1GCNCPEX4DZ366346
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WE ARE STILL OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY DURING THESE DIFFICULT TIMES OF COVD-19.
2013 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 8 FT LONG BOX!! MINT Shape inside and out, comes with ladder rack. Runs & drives like a new truck!! New Michelin LTX2 M/S tires. Undercoated, brand new rotors and brake pads. Come check it out before this unit is gone!! The price you see is the price you pay just add the hst, no additional fees & certification included. We have more long box trucks for sale.  Please call or text me at (905)-518-0693 to schedule an appointment.  — WARRANTIES AVAILABLE— ALL TRADES WELCOME— FINANCING AVAILABLE —   *** ALL ADS WILL BE REMOVED ONCE SOLD ***   Engine: 4.3 L 6 Cylinder Engine

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Kudos Auto Sales

