16301 Airport Rd, Caledon East, ON L7C 2W9
905-518-0693
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY DURING THESE TIMES OF COVID-19. 2013 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 4x4 EXTENDED CAB, 5.3L V8 8 FT EXTENDED CAB LONG BOX!! One owner truck, tires are like new Open Country H/T tires. No accident history. Come check it out before this unit is gone!! Please leave your contact information and we will get back to you asap.We have more long box trucks for sale. Please call or text me at (905)-518-0693 to schedule an appointment. **!! — WARRANTIES AVAILABLE — !!**. **!! — ALL TRADES WELCOME — !!** **!! — FINANCING AVAILABLE — !!** *** ALL ADS WILL BE DELETED ONCE SOLD *** • Engine: 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine 4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
16301 Airport Rd, Caledon East, ON L7C 2W9