2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Automatic Headlights

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.