Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

Location

Kudos Auto Sales

16301 Airport Rd, Caledon East, ON L7C 2W9

905-518-0693

  1. 1587751344
  2. 1587751982
  3. 1587751980
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,850KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4897497
  • VIN: 1GTN1TEX3DZ133122
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WE ARE STILL OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY DURING THESE DIFFICULT TIMES OF COVD-19.
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 8 FOOT LONG BOX!
MINT Shape inside and out! Runs & drives like new.
New Michelin LTX2 M/S tires, undercoated.
New brake job, no accident history, one owner.
Come check it out before this unit is gone!! 
The price you see is the price you pay just add the hst, no additional fees & certification included.
We have more long box trucks for sale.
Please call or text me at (905)-518-0693 to schedule an appointment.

**!! — WARRANTIES AVAILABLE — !!**
**!! — ALL TRADES WELCOME — !!** 
**!! — FINANCING AVAILABLE — !!**

*** ALL ADS WILL BE DELETED ONCE SOLD ***


• Engine: 4.3 L 6 Cylinder Engine
        
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • 8 FOOT BOX
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kudos Auto Sales

2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 94,850 KM
$13,490 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 94,850 KM
$13,490 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 102,700 KM
$12,490 + tax & lic
Kudos Auto Sales

Kudos Auto Sales

16301 Airport Rd, Caledon East, ON L7C 2W9

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

905-518-XXXX

(click to show)

905-518-0693

Send A Message