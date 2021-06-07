2006 Smart fortwo

$6,495 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 9 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7332896

7332896 VIN: WMEAK00F96J285465

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 125,963 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.