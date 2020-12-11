Menu
2008 Honda Civic

141,507 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carrally Auto Sales

416-731-1476

2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

Sdn 4dr Man DX

2008 Honda Civic

Sdn 4dr Man DX

Location

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

416-731-1476

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6361376
  • VIN: 2HGFA15288H021677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,507 KM

Vehicle Description

Great CONDITION ***CERTIFIED***. WARRANTY. Top features includes . ALLOYS. POWER WINDOW. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. AND MUCH MORE! SO DON'T WAIT COME ON INTO Carrally Auto Sales FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. Finding the right vehicle for the right price, we are here to help!

Carrally AUTO SALES allows car Buying a complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Sale Price plus HST and Licensing only!
- Safety Inspected and Certified .
- This vehicle is Carproof Verified, We have nothing to hide.
- Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and we Guarantee you a fair market value
- Financing Available,
- Professional and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you!
- CALL 416 731 1476 for details and to book your TEST DRIVE TODAY Before it's too late! WE ARE LOCATED AT 12621 HYW 50 in Caledon.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Carrally Auto Sales

Carrally Auto Sales

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

