2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

280,195 KM

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Carrally Auto Sales

416-731-1476

2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

416-731-1476

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

280,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6361379
  VIN: 3GNFK12069G240452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 280,195 KM

Vehicle Description

Great CONDITION ***CERTIFIED***. WARRANTY. Automatic TRANSMISSION. Top features includes . ALLOYS. POWER WINDOW. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. AND MUCH MORE! SO DON'T WAIT COME ON INTO Carrally Auto Sales FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. Finding the right vehicle for the right price, we are here to help!

Carrally AUTO SALES allows car Buying a complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Sale Price plus HST and Licensing only!
- Safety Inspected and Certified .
- This vehicle is Carproof Verified, We have nothing to hide.
- Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and we Guarantee you a fair market value
- Financing Available,
- Professional and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you!
- CALL 416 731 1476 for details and to book your TEST DRIVE TODAY Before it's too late! WE ARE LOCATED AT 12621 HYW 50 in Caledon.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

