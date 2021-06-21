Menu
2009 Honda Civic

146,880 KM

Details

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carrally Auto Sales

416-731-1476

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

Sdn 4dr Auto DX

2009 Honda Civic

Sdn 4dr Auto DX

Location

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

416-731-1476

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,880KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7416821
  VIN: 2HGFA16269H018583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Great CONDITION ***CERTIFIED***. WARRANTY. Automatic TRANSMISSION. Top features includes . ALLOYS. POWER WINDOW. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. AND MUCH MORE! SO DON'T WAIT COME ON INTO Carrally Auto Sales FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. Finding the right vehicle for the right price, we are here to help! Carrally AUTO SALES allows car Buying a complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Sale Price plus HST and Licensing only! - Safety Inspected and Certified . - This vehicle is Carproof Verified, We have nothing to hide. - Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and we Guarantee you a fair market value - Financing Available, - Professional and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you! - CALL 416 731 1476 for details and to book your TEST DRIVE TODAY Before it's too late! WE ARE LOCATED AT 12621 HYW 50 in Caledon.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Carrally Auto Sales

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

