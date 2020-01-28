Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Acura TL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Acura TL

Location

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

416-731-1476

  1. 4574196
  2. 4574196
  3. 4574196
  4. 4574196
  5. 4574196
  6. 4574196
  7. 4574196
  8. 4574196
  9. 4574196
  10. 4574196
  11. 4574196
  12. 4574196
  13. 4574196
Contact Seller

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 225,711KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4574196
  • VIN: 19UUA9F50AA801336
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
*EXCELLENT CONDITION ***CERTIFIED***. 2 YEARS WARRANTY. 5 Automatic TRANSMISSION. Top features includes SUNROOF. ALLOYS. POWER WINDOW. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS. AND MUCH MORE! SO DON'T WAIT COME ON INTO Carrally Auto Sales FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. Finding the right vehicle for the right price, we are here to help!

Carrally AUTO SALES allows car Buying a complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Sale Price plus HST and Licensing only!
- Safety Inspected and Certified .
- This vehicle is Carproof Verified, We have nothing to hide.
- Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and we Guarantee you a fair market value
- Financing Available,
- Professional and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you!
- CALL 416 731 1476 for details and to book your TEST DRIVE TODAY Before it's too late! WE ARE LOCATED AT 12621 HYW 50 in Caledon.
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carrally Auto Sales

2005 Pontiac Vibe 4D...
 235,292 KM
$2,690 + tax & lic
2013 RAM Cargo Van
 130,642 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 4d...
 222,616 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic
Carrally Auto Sales

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-731-XXXX

(click to show)

416-731-1476

Send A Message