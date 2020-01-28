Menu
2010 Ford Transit Connect

114.6" XLT w/rear door glass

2010 Ford Transit Connect

114.6" XLT w/rear door glass

Location

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

416-731-1476

$6,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 178,786KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4574190
  • VIN: NM0LS7DN9AT036269
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Gray
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
EXCELLENT CONDITION ***CERTIFIED***. 2 YEARS WARRANTY. 5 Automatic TRANSMISSION. Top features includes POWER WINDOW. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS. AND MUCH MORE! SO DON'T WAIT COME ON INTO Carrally Auto Sales FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. Finding the right vehicle for the right price, we are here to help!

Carrally AUTO SALES allows car Buying a complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Sale Price plus HST and Licensing only!
- Safety Inspected and Certified .
- This vehicle is Carproof Verified, We have nothing to hide.
- Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and we Guarantee you a fair market value
- Financing Available,
- Professional and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you!
- CALL 416 731 1476 for details and to book your TEST DRIVE TODAY Before it's too late! WE ARE LOCATED AT 12621 HYW 50 in Caledon.
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Additional Features
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

