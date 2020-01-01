Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD Classic Ed South Africa

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD Classic Ed South Africa

Location

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

416-731-1476

  1. 4444398
  2. 4444398
  3. 4444398
  4. 4444398
  5. 4444398
  6. 4444398
  7. 4444398
  8. 4444398
  9. 4444398
  10. 4444398
  11. 4444398
  12. 4444398
  13. 4444398
Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 222,616KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4444398
  • VIN: WBAPK7C52BA771692
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
*EXCELLENT CONDITION CERTIFIED***. 2 YEARS WARRANTY. 6 manual TRANSMISSION. Top features includes SUNROOF. ALLOYS. POWER WINDOW. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS. AND MUCH MORE! SO DON'T WAIT COME ON INTO Carrally Auto Sales FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. Finding the right vehicle for the right price, we are here to help! Carrally AUTO SALES allows car Buying a complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Sale Price plus HST and Licensing only Safety Inspected and Certified .This vehicle is Carproof Verified, We have nothing to hide.Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and we Guarantee you a fair market value
- Financing Available,
- Professional and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you!
- CALL 416 731 1476 for details and to book your TEST DRIVE TODAY Before it's too late! WE ARE LOCATED AT 12621 HYW 50 in Caledon.
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carrally Auto Sales

2011 BMW 3 Series 4d...
 222,616 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2001 Honda Civic 4dr...
 310,796 KM
$1,999 + tax & lic
2009 Acura TSX Excel...
 150,630 KM
$6,799 + tax & lic
Carrally Auto Sales

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-731-XXXX

(click to show)

416-731-1476

Send A Message