2012 Chevrolet Cruze

157,982 KM

$5,995

$5,995
$5,995

$5,995

Carrally Auto Sales

416-731-1476

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SB

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SB

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

416-731-1476

$5,995

$5,995

157,982KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5611233
  VIN: 1G1PG5SC2C7340110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,982 KM

Vehicle Description

Great CONDITION ***CERTIFIED***. Warranty Automatic TRANSMISSION. Top features includes POWER WINDOW. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE! SO DON'T WAIT COME ON INTO Carrally Auto Sales FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. Finding the right vehicle for the right price, we are here to help!

Carrally AUTO SALES allows car Buying a complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Sale Price plus HST and Licensing only!
- Safety Inspected and Certified .
- This vehicle is Carproof Verified, We have nothing to hide.
- Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and we Guarantee you a fair market value
- Financing Available,
- Professional and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you!
- CALL 416 731 1476 for details and to book your TEST DRIVE TODAY Before it's too late! WE ARE LOCATED AT 12621 HYW 50 in Caledon.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carrally Auto Sales

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

416-731-1476

