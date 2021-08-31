Menu
2014 BMW 3 Series

111,221 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carrally Auto Sales

416-731-1476

2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

2014 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

Location

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

416-731-1476

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,221KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7837338
  VIN: WBA3C3C58EF984903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Great CONDITION ***CERTIFIED***. WARRANTY available. Automatic TRANSMISSION. Top features includes . ALLOYS. POWER WINDOW. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. AND MUCH MORE! SO DON'T WAIT COME ON INTO Carrally Auto Sales FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. Finding the right vehicle for the right price, we are here to help! Carrally AUTO SALES allows car Buying a complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Sale Price plus HST and Licensing only! - Safety Inspected and Certified . - This vehicle is Carproof Verified, We have nothing to hide. - Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and we Guarantee you a fair market value - Financing Available, - Professional and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you! - CALL 416 731 1476 for details and to book your TEST DRIVE TODAY Before it's too late! WE ARE LOCATED AT 12621 HYW 50 in Caledon.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Automatic

Carrally Auto Sales

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

