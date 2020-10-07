Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

170,920 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carrally Auto Sales

416-731-1476

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

416-731-1476

  1. 6167907
  2. 6167907
  3. 6167907
  4. 6167907
  5. 6167907
  6. 6167907
  7. 6167907
  8. 6167907
  9. 6167907
  10. 6167907
  11. 6167907
  12. 6167907
  13. 6167907
  14. 6167907
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,920KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6167907
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SBXE7135768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Great CONDITION ***CERTIFIED***. WARRANTY. Automatic TRANSMISSION. Top features includes . POWER WINDOW. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. AND MUCH MORE! SO DON'T WAIT COME ON INTO Carrally Auto Sales FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. Finding the right vehicle for the right price, we are here to help!

Carrally AUTO SALES allows car Buying a complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Sale Price plus HST and Licensing only!
- Safety Inspected and Certified .
- This vehicle is Carproof Verified, We have nothing to hide.
- Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and we Guarantee you a fair market value
- Financing Available,
- Professional and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you!
- CALL 416 731 1476 for details and to book your TEST DRIVE TODAY Before it's too late! WE ARE LOCATED AT 12621 HYW 50 in Caledon.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carrally Auto Sales

2009 Mercedes-Benz B...
 124,385 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic Sdn...
 88,676 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Hat...
 65,772 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Carrally Auto Sales

Carrally Auto Sales

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-731-XXXX

(click to show)

416-731-1476

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory