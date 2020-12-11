Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

127,196 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carrally Auto Sales

416-731-1476

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SE PLUS

2014 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SE PLUS

Location

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

416-731-1476

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,196KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6361370
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB7ET303100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,196 KM

Vehicle Description

Great CONDITION ***CERTIFIED***. WARRANTY. Automatic TRANSMISSION. Top features includes . ALLOYS. POWER WINDOW. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. AND MUCH MORE! SO DON'T WAIT COME ON INTO Carrally Auto Sales FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. Finding the right vehicle for the right price, we are here to help!

Carrally AUTO SALES allows car Buying a complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Sale Price plus HST and Licensing only!
- Safety Inspected and Certified .
- This vehicle is Carproof Verified, We have nothing to hide.
- Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and we Guarantee you a fair market value
- Financing Available,
- Professional and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you!
- CALL 416 731 1476 for details and to book your TEST DRIVE TODAY Before it's too late! WE ARE LOCATED AT 12621 HYW 50 in Caledon.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Carrally Auto Sales

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

416-731-XXXX

416-731-1476

