2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

416-731-1476

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 301,630KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4506720
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX3FUC46854
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
**NO ACCIDENT** EXCELLENT CONDITION ***CERTIFIED***. 2 YEARS WARRANTY. 5 Automatic TRANSMISSION. Top features includes ALLOYS. POWER WINDOW. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS. AND MUCH MORE! SO DON'T WAIT COME ON INTO Carrally Auto Sales FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. Finding the right vehicle for the right price, we are here to help! Carrally AUTO SALES allows car Buying a complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Sale Price plus HST and Licensing only .Safety Inspected and Certified .
- This vehicle is Carproof Verified, We have nothing to hide.Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and we Guarantee you a fair market value
- Financing Available,
- Professional and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you!
- CALL 416 731 1476 for details and to book your TEST DRIVE TODAY Before it's too late! WE ARE LOCATED AT 12621 HYW 50 in Caledon.
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

