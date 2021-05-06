Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

155,091 KM

Details

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Carrally Auto Sales

416-731-1476

4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance

Location

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

155,091KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7081288
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE2FU346155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Great CONDITION ***CERTIFIED***. WARRANTY. Automatic TRANSMISSION. Top features includes . ALLOYS. POWER WINDOW. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. AND MUCH MORE! SO DON'T WAIT COME ON INTO Carrally Auto Sales FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. Finding the right vehicle for the right price, we are here to help!

Carrally AUTO SALES allows car Buying a complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Sale Price plus HST and Licensing only!
- Safety Inspected and Certified .
- This vehicle is Carproof Verified, We have nothing to hide.
- Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and we Guarantee you a fair market value
- Financing Available,
- Professional and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you!
- CALL 416 731 1476 for details and to book your TEST DRIVE TODAY Before it's too late! WE ARE LOCATED AT 12621 HYW 50 in Caledon.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

