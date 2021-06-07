Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

106,602 KM

Details Description Features

$14,992

+ tax & licensing
Carrally Auto Sales

416-731-1476

AWD 4dr SV

AWD 4dr SV

Location

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

416-731-1476

106,602KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7323086
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7GC858714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,602 KM

Vehicle Description

Great CONDITION ***CERTIFIED***. WARRANTY. Automatic TRANSMISSION. Top features includes . ALLOYS. POWER WINDOW. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. AND MUCH MORE! SO DON'T WAIT COME ON INTO Carrally Auto Sales FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. Finding the right vehicle for the right price, we are here to help! Carrally AUTO SALES allows car Buying a complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Sale Price plus HST and Licensing only! - Safety Inspected and Certified . - This vehicle is Carproof Verified, We have nothing to hide. - Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and we Guarantee you a fair market value - Financing Available, - Professional and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you! - CALL 416 731 1476 for details and to book your TEST DRIVE TODAY Before it's too late! WE ARE LOCATED AT 12621 HYW 50 in Caledon.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Carrally Auto Sales

Carrally Auto Sales

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

416-731-1476

