2017 Honda Accord

42,323 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Carrally Auto Sales

416-731-1476

Sedan 4dr I4 CVT Touring

Sedan 4dr I4 CVT Touring

Location

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

42,323KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8114509
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F08HA801837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,323 KM

Vehicle Description

Great CONDITION ***CERTIFIED***. WARRANTY available.Automatic TRANSMISSION. Top features includes . ALLOYS. POWER WINDOW. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. AND MUCH MORE! SO DON'T WAIT COME ON INTO Carrally Auto Sales FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. Finding the right vehicle for the right price, we are here to help! Carrally AUTO SALES allows car Buying a complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Sale Price plus HST and Licensing only! - Safety Inspected and Certified . - This vehicle is Carproof Verified, We have nothing to hide. - Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and we Guarantee you a fair market value - Financing Available, - Professional and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you! - CALL 416 731 1476 for details and to book your TEST DRIVE TODAY Before it's too late! WE ARE LOCATED AT 12621 HYW 50 in Caledon.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

12621 Hwy 50, Caledon, ON L7E 1M4

