2008 Chrysler Sebring

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Stability Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Digital clock Additional Features Fully loaded Illuminated Visor Mirror Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

