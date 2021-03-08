Menu
2008 Chrysler Sebring

178,412 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

2008 Chrysler Sebring

2008 Chrysler Sebring

Touring, Sunroof, Leather, Sirius Radio

2008 Chrysler Sebring

Touring, Sunroof, Leather, Sirius Radio

Location

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

178,412KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6667691
  Stock #: 170158
  VIN: 1C3LC56R28N170158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 170158
  • Mileage 178,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Cindora’s hassle free, haggle free buying with our best prices upfront and in full transparency! Family owned and operated, we are not commission based and truly want to help you find the best vehicle suited for you and your budget. We are eager to make your experience here as enjoyable as possible and eliminate all stress. Our price includes: Full Mechanical Inspection and Safety Certification 30 day or 1000 Kilometer Guaranty on Safety Items Parts and Labour Professionally Detailed and Reconditioned Variety of Finance Options Carfax Report Comfort, Confidence and Peace of Mind Cindora is reaching its 20th year in business and its 20th year of supplying top quality pre-owned vehicles. Being trusted to help you make a big financial decision is something we take seriously and we will work hard to make sure you are 100% satisfied. Stop by anytime, browse our inventory and take your next vehicle for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Digital clock
Fully loaded
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

