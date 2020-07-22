+ taxes & licensing
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
This 2009 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Caledonia. This SUV has 142,180 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. Winegard Motors No-Hassle Used Vehicle Warranty applies - see dealer for details! To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 6x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 5.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, BMO, and Scotiabank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 6 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Caledonia. o~o
