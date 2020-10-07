Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

150,490 KM

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

Sport, Auto, A/C, Clean Carfax

2010 Ford Ranger

Sport, Auto, A/C, Clean Carfax

Location

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,490KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6101352
  Stock #: a02331
  VIN: 1FTLR4FE1APA02331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # a02331
  • Mileage 150,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Cindora’s hassle free, haggle free buying with our best prices upfront and in full transparency! Family owned and operated, we are not commission based and truly want to help you find the best vehicle suited for you and your budget. We are eager to make your experience here as enjoyable as possible and eliminate all stress. Our price includes: Full Mechanical Inspection and Safety Certification 30 day or 1000 Kilometer Guaranty on Safety Items Parts and Labour Professionally Detailed and Reconditioned Variety of Finance Options Carfax Report Comfort, Confidence and Peace of Mind Cindora is reaching its 20th year in business and its 20th year of supplying top quality pre-owned vehicles. Being trusted to help you make a big financial decision is something we take seriously and we will work hard to make sure you are 100% satisfied. Stop by anytime, browse our inventory and take your next vehicle for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Door Map Pockets
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Box liner
All Wheel Drive
Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 CD Player
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Bed Rails
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

