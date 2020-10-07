2010 Ford Ranger

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Console Door Map Pockets Power Options Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Box liner Powertrain All Wheel Drive Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 CD Player Additional Features Bed Liner Cloth Interior Bed Rails Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Auxiliary 12v Outlet

