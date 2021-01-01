2010 Ford Ranger

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Comfort Air Conditioning Power Options Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 CD Player Digital clock Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Cup Holder Tow Hitch Receiver Seating Bench Seating Additional Features Bed Liner Cloth Interior Bed Rails Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.