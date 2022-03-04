2010 Honda Pilot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999 + taxes & licensing 2 9 0 , 9 8 4 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8545781

8545781 Stock #: 1079

1079 VIN: 5FNYF4H56AB501079

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Stock # 1079

Mileage 290,984 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.