2011 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control remote start Intermittent Wipers Door Map Pockets Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Mounted Spare Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio All Equipped Cloth Interior Captains Chairs Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.