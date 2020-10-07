Menu
2011 Ford Ranger

62,540 KM

Details

$14,595

+ tax & licensing
Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

Sport, Auto, One Owner, Clean Carfax

Location

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

62,540KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 62,540 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Ranger with low millage! This automatic super cab truck has a clean bed liner and bed rails, clean non abused interior with vinyl floor and is overall in excellent condition. Don't miss out on a chance to own a old body style ranger with this low of KM! Experience Cindora’s hassle free, haggle free buying with our best prices upfront and in full transparency! Family owned and operated, we are not commission based and truly want to help you find the best vehicle suited for you and your budget. We are eager to make your experience here as enjoyable as possible and eliminate all stress. Our price includes: Full Mechanical Inspection and Safety Certification 30 day or 1000 Kilometer Guaranty on Safety Items Parts and Labour Professionally Detailed and Reconditioned Variety of Finance Options Carfax Report Comfort, Confidence and Peace of Mind Cindora is reaching its 20th year in business and its 20th year of supplying top quality pre-owned vehicles. Being trusted to help you make a big financial decision is something we take seriously and we will work hard to make sure you are 100% satisfied. Stop by anytime, browse our inventory and take your next vehicle for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Rear Mounted Spare
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch Receiver
Rear Sliding Window
Bench Seating
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Bed Rails
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

