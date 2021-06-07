Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Ranger

148,355 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

Sport, Auto, 4x4, Really Clean!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Ranger

Sport, Auto, 4x4, Really Clean!

Location

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

  1. 7181174
  2. 7181174
  3. 7181174
  4. 7181174
  5. 7181174
  6. 7181174
  7. 7181174
  8. 7181174
  9. 7181174
  10. 7181174
  11. 7181174
  12. 7181174
  13. 7181174
  14. 7181174
  15. 7181174
  16. 7181174
Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

148,355KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7181174
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE3BPA30147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 148,355 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Cindora’s hassle free, haggle free buying with our best prices upfront and in full transparency! Family owned and operated, we are not commission based and truly want to help you find the best vehicle suited for you and your budget. We are eager to make your experience here as enjoyable as possible and eliminate all stress. Our price includes: Full Mechanical Inspection and Safety Certification 30 day or 1000 Kilometer Guaranty on Safety Items Parts and Labour Professionally Detailed and Reconditioned Variety of Finance Options Carfax Report Comfort, Confidence and Peace of Mind Cindora is reaching its 20th year in business and its 20th year of supplying top quality pre-owned vehicles. Being trusted to help you make a big financial decision is something we take seriously and we will work hard to make sure you are 100% satisfied. Stop by anytime, browse our inventory and take your next vehicle for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Door Map Pockets
Alloy Wheels
Rear Mounted Spare
All Wheel Drive
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Bench Seating
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Bed Rails
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cindora Automotive Sales

2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 134,340 KM
$16,695 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Civic DX-G
 274,178 KM
$3,295 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey SXT
 37,772 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

Call Dealer

888-276-XXXX

(click to show)

888-276-5867

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory