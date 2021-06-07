2011 Ford Ranger

$14,495 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 3 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7181174

7181174 VIN: 1FTLR4FE3BPA30147

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 148,355 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Door Map Pockets Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Mounted Spare Powertrain All Wheel Drive Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Digital clock Seating Bench Seating Additional Features Bed Liner Cloth Interior Bed Rails Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.