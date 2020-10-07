Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

67,900 KM

$5,895

+ tax & licensing
Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

GS, Clean Carfax, One Owner

Location

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

67,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6133443
  • Stock #: 392124
  • VIN: JM1BL1VF2B1392124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 392124
  • Mileage 67,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Cindora’s hassle free, haggle free buying with our best prices upfront and in full transparency! Family owned and operated, we are not commission based and truly want to help you find the best vehicle suited for you and your budget. We are eager to make your experience here as enjoyable as possible and eliminate all stress. Our price includes: Full Mechanical Inspection and Safety Certification 30 day or 1000 Kilometer Guaranty on Safety Items Parts and Labour Professionally Detailed and Reconditioned Variety of Finance Options Carfax Report Comfort, Confidence and Peace of Mind Cindora is reaching its 20th year in business and its 20th year of supplying top quality pre-owned vehicles. Being trusted to help you make a big financial decision is something we take seriously and we will work hard to make sure you are 100% satisfied. Stop by anytime, browse our inventory and take your next vehicle for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Mounted Spare
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Digital clock
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

