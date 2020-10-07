2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Mounted Spare Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Digital clock Additional Features Cloth Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

