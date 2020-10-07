2012 Chevrolet Cruze

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Seating Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Mounted Spare Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Digital clock Additional Features Cloth Interior Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

