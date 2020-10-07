Menu
2012 Ford F-150

88,332 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,332KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

Experience Cindora’s hassle free, haggle free buying with our best prices upfront and in full transparency! Family owned and operated, we are not commission based and truly want to help you find the best vehicle suited for you and your budget. We are eager to make your experience here as enjoyable as possible and eliminate all stress. Our price includes: Full Mechanical Inspection and Safety Certification 30 day or 1000 Kilometer Guaranty on Safety Items Parts and Labour Professionally Detailed and Reconditioned Variety of Finance Options Carfax Report Comfort, Confidence and Peace of Mind Cindora is reaching its 20th year in business and its 20th year of supplying top quality pre-owned vehicles. Being trusted to help you make a big financial decision is something we take seriously and we will work hard to make sure you are 100% satisfied. Stop by anytime, browse our inventory and take your next vehicle for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Box liner
Rear Mounted Spare
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Digital clock
Leather Wrap Wheel
Extended Cab
Fully loaded
Cloth Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

