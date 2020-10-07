2012 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Receiver Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Running Boards Box liner Rear Mounted Spare Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Digital clock Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Extended Cab Fully loaded Cloth Interior Adjustable Pedals Bed Rails Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

