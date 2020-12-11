2012 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Rear Window Wiper Rear Mounted Spare Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Digital clock Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.