Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

114,012 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland, AWD, Pano Roof, NAV, Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland, AWD, Pano Roof, NAV, Loaded

Location

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

  1. 5613585
  2. 5613585
  3. 5613585
  4. 5613585
  5. 5613585
  6. 5613585
  7. 5613585
  8. 5613585
  9. 5613585
  10. 5613585
  11. 5613585
  12. 5613585
  13. 5613585
  14. 5613585
  15. 5613585
  16. 5613585
  17. 5613585
  18. 5613585
  19. 5613585
  20. 5613585
  21. 5613585
  22. 5613585
  23. 5613585
  24. 5613585
  25. 5613585
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,012KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5613585
  • Stock #: 265371
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCG5CC265371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 265371
  • Mileage 114,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Cindora’s hassle free, haggle free buying with our best prices upfront and in full transparency! Family owned and operated, we are not commission based and truly want to help you find the best vehicle suited for you and your budget. We are eager to make your experience here as enjoyable as possible and eliminate all stress. Our price includes: Full Mechanical Inspection and Safety Certification 30 day or 1000 Kilometer Guaranty on Safety Items Parts and Labour Professionally Detailed and Reconditioned Variety of Finance Options Carfax Report Comfort, Confidence and Peace of Mind Cindora is reaching its 20th year in business and its 20th year of supplying top quality pre-owned vehicles. Being trusted to help you make a big financial decision is something we take seriously and we will work hard to make sure you are 100% satisfied. Stop by anytime, browse our inventory and take your next vehicle for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Mounted Spare
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Digital clock
Power Antenna
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cindora Automotive Sales

2011 Nissan Sentra S...
 138,324 KM
$6,795 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 SPORT
 130,132 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 300 To...
 68,819 KM
$15,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

Call Dealer

888-276-XXXX

(click to show)

888-276-5867

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory