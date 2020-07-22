2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry remote start Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Tow Hitch Receiver Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Rear Mounted Spare Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Digital clock Power Antenna Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio All Equipped Backup Sensor Navigation System Fully loaded Rear View Camera Leatherette Interior Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Captains Chairs Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

