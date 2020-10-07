Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

133,270 KM

Details Description Features

$7,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,395

+ taxes & licensing

Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo, Auto, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo, Auto, Bluetooth

Location

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

  1. 5880114
  2. 5880114
  3. 5880114
  4. 5880114
  5. 5880114
  6. 5880114
  7. 5880114
  8. 5880114
  9. 5880114
  10. 5880114
  11. 5880114
  12. 5880114
  13. 5880114
  14. 5880114
  15. 5880114
  16. 5880114
  17. 5880114
  18. 5880114
  19. 5880114
  20. 5880114
  21. 5880114
  22. 5880114
Contact Seller

$7,395

+ taxes & licensing

133,270KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5880114
  • Stock #: 179927
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB6D7179927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 179927
  • Mileage 133,270 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice sharp looking Cruze with satellite radio, A/C, automatic transmission, power locks, mirrors and windows, cruse control all in this fuel efficient, comfortable package. Come take it for a drive anytime during business hours! Experience Cindora’s hassle free, haggle free buying with our best prices upfront and in full transparency! Family owned and operated, we are not commission based and truly want to help you find the best vehicle suited for you and your budget. We are eager to make your experience here as enjoyable as possible and eliminate all stress. Our price includes: Full Mechanical Inspection and Safety Certification 30 day or 1000 Kilometer Guaranty on Safety Items Parts and Labour Professionally Detailed and Reconditioned Variety of Finance Options Carfax Report Comfort, Confidence and Peace of Mind Cindora is reaching its 20th year in business and its 20th year of supplying top quality pre-owned vehicles. Being trusted to help you make a big financial decision is something we take seriously and we will work hard to make sure you are 100% satisfied. Stop by anytime, browse our inventory and take your next vehicle for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Digital clock
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cindora Automotive Sales

2013 Ford Edge Limit...
 83,323 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Ford Ranger Spo...
 62,540 KM
$14,595 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 133,270 KM
$7,395 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

Call Dealer

888-276-XXXX

(click to show)

888-276-5867

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory