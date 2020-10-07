Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

50,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo, Remote Start, Auto

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo, Remote Start, Auto

Location

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6131994
  • Stock #: 228885
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SBXD7228885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 228885
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Cindora’s hassle free, haggle free buying with our best prices upfront and in full transparency! Family owned and operated, we are not commission based and truly want to help you find the best vehicle suited for you and your budget. We are eager to make your experience here as enjoyable as possible and eliminate all stress. Our price includes: Full Mechanical Inspection and Safety Certification 30 day or 1000 Kilometer Guaranty on Safety Items Parts and Labour Professionally Detailed and Reconditioned Variety of Finance Options Carfax Report Comfort, Confidence and Peace of Mind Cindora is reaching its 20th year in business and its 20th year of supplying top quality pre-owned vehicles. Being trusted to help you make a big financial decision is something we take seriously and we will work hard to make sure you are 100% satisfied. Stop by anytime, browse our inventory and take your next vehicle for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Rear Mounted Spare
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Cloth Interior
Electronic Compass
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

