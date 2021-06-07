Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

67,660 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Malibu

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, Leather/cloth, Remote Start, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, Leather/cloth, Remote Start, Backup Cam

Location

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

  1. 7181171
  2. 7181171
  3. 7181171
  4. 7181171
  5. 7181171
  6. 7181171
  7. 7181171
  8. 7181171
  9. 7181171
  10. 7181171
  11. 7181171
  12. 7181171
  13. 7181171
  14. 7181171
  15. 7181171
  16. 7181171
  17. 7181171
  18. 7181171
  19. 7181171
  20. 7181171
  21. 7181171
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,660KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7181171
  • VIN: 1G11C5SA6DF129791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Cindoras hassle free, haggle free buying with our best prices upfront and in full transparency! Family owned and operated, we are not commission based and truly want to help you find the best vehicle suited for you and your budget. We are eager to make your experience here as enjoyable as possible and eliminate all stress. Our price includes: Full Mechanical Inspection and Safety Certification 30 day or 1000 Kilometer Guaranty on Safety Items Parts and Labour Professionally Detailed and Reconditioned Variety of Finance Options Carfax Report Comfort, Confidence and Peace of Mind Cindora is reaching its 20th year in business and its 20th year of supplying top quality pre-owned vehicles. Being trusted to help you make a big financial decision is something we take seriously and we will work hard to make sure you are 100% satisfied. Stop by anytime, browse our inventory and take your next vehicle for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Door Map Pockets
Alloy Wheels
Rear Mounted Spare
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Digital clock
Split Folding Rear Seats
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cindora Automotive Sales

2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 134,340 KM
$16,695 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Civic DX-G
 274,178 KM
$3,295 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey SXT
 37,772 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

Call Dealer

888-276-XXXX

(click to show)

888-276-5867

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory