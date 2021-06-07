2013 Chevrolet Malibu

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 6 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

7181171 VIN: 1G11C5SA6DF129791

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,660 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Onstar Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Door Map Pockets Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Mounted Spare Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Digital clock Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Additional Features Backup Sensor Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Leatherette Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

