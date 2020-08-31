2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Power Brakes Onstar Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Tow Package remote start Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Tow Hitch Receiver Door Map Pockets Exterior Alloy Wheels Box liner Rear Mounted Spare Powertrain All Wheel Drive Rear Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Digital clock Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Power Adjustable Seat Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Crew Cab Backup Sensor Auto Dimming Mirrors Bed Liner Fully loaded Cloth Interior Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Driver Side Airbag

