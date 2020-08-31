Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

141,184 KM

$22,595

+ tax & licensing
$22,595

+ taxes & licensing

Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT z71, Tow Package, 4x4

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT z71, Tow Package, 4x4

Location

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

$22,595

+ taxes & licensing

141,184KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5791359
  • Stock #: 361679
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE78DG361679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 361679
  • Mileage 141,184 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Cindora’s hassle free, haggle free buying with our best prices upfront and in full transparency! Family owned and operated, we are not commission based and truly want to help you find the best vehicle suited for you and your budget. We are eager to make your experience here as enjoyable as possible and eliminate all stress. Our price includes: Full Mechanical Inspection and Safety Certification 30 day or 1000 Kilometer Guaranty on Safety Items Parts and Labour Professionally Detailed and Reconditioned Variety of Finance Options Carfax Report Comfort, Confidence and Peace of Mind Cindora is reaching its 20th year in business and its 20th year of supplying top quality pre-owned vehicles. Being trusted to help you make a big financial decision is something we take seriously and we will work hard to make sure you are 100% satisfied. Stop by anytime, browse our inventory and take your next vehicle for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Tow Package
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Alloy Wheels
Box liner
Rear Mounted Spare
All Wheel Drive
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Digital clock
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Crew Cab
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Bed Liner
Fully loaded
Cloth Interior
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Driver Side Airbag

