2013 Chrysler 300

68,819 KM

Details Description Features

$15,795

+ tax & licensing
$15,795

+ taxes & licensing

Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

2013 Chrysler 300

2013 Chrysler 300

Touring, Leather, Pano Roof

2013 Chrysler 300

Touring, Leather, Pano Roof

Location

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

$15,795

+ taxes & licensing

68,819KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5606400
  Stock #: 656857
  VIN: 2C3CCAAG2DH656857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 656857
  • Mileage 68,819 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Cindora’s hassle free, haggle free buying with our best prices upfront and in full transparency! Family owned and operated, we are not commission based and truly want to help you find the best vehicle suited for you and your budget. We are eager to make your experience here as enjoyable as possible and eliminate all stress. Our price includes: Full Mechanical Inspection and Safety Certification 30 day or 1000 Kilometer Guaranty on Safety Items Parts and Labour Professionally Detailed and Reconditioned Variety of Finance Options Carfax Report Comfort, Confidence and Peace of Mind Cindora is reaching its 20th year in business and its 20th year of supplying top quality pre-owned vehicles. Being trusted to help you make a big financial decision is something we take seriously and we will work hard to make sure you are 100% satisfied. Stop by anytime, browse our inventory and take your next vehicle for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Mounted Spare
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Digital clock
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors

