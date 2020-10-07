2013 Dodge Challenger

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Rear Mounted Spare Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Digital clock Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio All Equipped Backup Sensor Navigation System Fully loaded Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

