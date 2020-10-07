Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Challenger

58,453 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Challenger

2013 Dodge Challenger

R/T, 6speed, Nav, Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Challenger

R/T, 6speed, Nav, Leather

Location

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

  1. 6016905
  2. 6016905
  3. 6016905
  4. 6016905
  5. 6016905
  6. 6016905
  7. 6016905
  8. 6016905
  9. 6016905
  10. 6016905
  11. 6016905
  12. 6016905
  13. 6016905
  14. 6016905
  15. 6016905
  16. 6016905
  17. 6016905
  18. 6016905
  19. 6016905
  20. 6016905
  21. 6016905
Contact Seller

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

58,453KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6016905
  • Stock #: 619458
  • VIN: 2C3CDYBTXDH619458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 619458
  • Mileage 58,453 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Cindora’s hassle free, haggle free buying with our best prices upfront and in full transparency! Family owned and operated, we are not commission based and truly want to help you find the best vehicle suited for you and your budget. We are eager to make your experience here as enjoyable as possible and eliminate all stress. Our price includes: Full Mechanical Inspection and Safety Certification 30 day or 1000 Kilometer Guaranty on Safety Items Parts and Labour Professionally Detailed and Reconditioned Variety of Finance Options Carfax Report Comfort, Confidence and Peace of Mind Cindora is reaching its 20th year in business and its 20th year of supplying top quality pre-owned vehicles. Being trusted to help you make a big financial decision is something we take seriously and we will work hard to make sure you are 100% satisfied. Stop by anytime, browse our inventory and take your next vehicle for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Mounted Spare
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Digital clock
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cindora Automotive Sales

2012 Ford F-150 XLT
 88,332 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 65,834 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus Auto...
 70,549 KM
$8,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

Call Dealer

888-276-XXXX

(click to show)

888-276-5867

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory