2013 Ford Edge

83,323 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

Limited, AWD, NAV, PANO ROOF

2013 Ford Edge

Limited, AWD, NAV, PANO ROOF

Location

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,323KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5880120
  • Stock #: a69529
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KCXDBA69529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # a69529
  • Mileage 83,323 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Cindora’s hassle free, haggle free buying with our best prices upfront and in full transparency! Family owned and operated, we are not commission based and truly want to help you find the best vehicle suited for you and your budget. We are eager to make your experience here as enjoyable as possible and eliminate all stress. Our price includes: Full Mechanical Inspection and Safety Certification 30 day or 1000 Kilometer Guaranty on Safety Items Parts and Labour Professionally Detailed and Reconditioned Variety of Finance Options Carfax Report Comfort, Confidence and Peace of Mind Cindora is reaching its 20th year in business and its 20th year of supplying top quality pre-owned vehicles. Being trusted to help you make a big financial decision is something we take seriously and we will work hard to make sure you are 100% satisfied. Stop by anytime, browse our inventory and take your next vehicle for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Mounted Spare
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

