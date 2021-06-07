2013 Ford Escape

+ taxes & licensing
888-276-5867
1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9
888-276-5867
+ taxes & licensing
Fully Loaded AWD with Pano Roof, NAV, memory seating, Bluetooth, backup camera, dual climate control, leather heated seats and much more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9