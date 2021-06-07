2013 Ford Escape

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 7 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7312391

7312391 VIN: 1FMCU9H94DUD45096

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,717 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry remote start Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Rear Mounted Spare Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Digital clock Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Navigation System Fully loaded Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.