2013 Ford Escape

119,717 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SEL, Leather, NAV, AWD

2013 Ford Escape

SEL, Leather, NAV, AWD

Location

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,717KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7312391
  VIN: 1FMCU9H94DUD45096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,717 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded AWD with Pano Roof, NAV, memory seating, Bluetooth, backup camera, dual climate control, leather heated seats and much more!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Mounted Spare
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Digital clock
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

