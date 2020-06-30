Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-150

144,258 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XL, 4x4, Back Up Cam,Tow Package, Bench Seating, C

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

XL, 4x4, Back Up Cam,Tow Package, Bench Seating, C

Location

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

  1. 5352563
  2. 5352563
  3. 5352563
  4. 5352563
  5. 5352563
  6. 5352563
  7. 5352563
  8. 5352563
  9. 5352563
  10. 5352563
  11. 5352563
  12. 5352563
  13. 5352563
  14. 5352563
  15. 5352563
  16. 5352563
  17. 5352563
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5352563
  • Stock #: b25252
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EM6DFB25252

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,258KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # b25252
  • Mileage 144,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Cindora’s hassle free, haggle free buying with our best prices upfront and in full transparency! Family owned and operated, we are not commission based and truly want to help you find the best vehicle suited for you and your budget. We are eager to make your experience here as enjoyable as possible and eliminate all stress. Our price includes: Full Mechanical Inspection and Safety Certification 30 day or 1000 Kilometer Guaranty on Safety Items Parts and Labour Professionally Detailed and Reconditioned Variety of Finance Options Carfax Report Comfort, Confidence and Peace of Mind Cindora is reaching its 20th year in business and its 20th year of supplying top quality pre-owned vehicles. Being trusted to help you make a big financial decision is something we take seriously and we will work hard to make sure you are 100% satisfied. Stop by anytime, browse our inventory and take your next vehicle for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch Receiver
Alloy Wheels
Rear Mounted Spare
All Wheel Drive
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Power Adjustable Seat
Bench Seating
Bed Liner
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cindora Automotive Sales

2013 GMC Yukon XL SLE
 129,417 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Ranger Spo...
 96,046 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Ranger Spo...
 140,262 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

Call Dealer

888-276-XXXX

(click to show)

888-276-5867

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory