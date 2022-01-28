Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-150

186,292 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-765-0111

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Wayne's Auto World

131 Argyle St. South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1J1

905-765-0111

  1. 1643740451
  2. 1643740451
  3. 1643740451
  4. 1643740451
  5. 1643740451
  6. 1643740451
  7. 1643740451
  8. 1643740451
  9. 1643740451
  10. 1643740451
  11. 1643740451
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

186,292KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8168248
  • Stock #: 7716
  • VIN: 1FTNF1CF1DKE47716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 7716
  • Mileage 186,292 KM

Vehicle Description

 

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.89% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 153,161 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 73,597 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Soul 2U
 183,285 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Caledonia Location

131 Argyle St. South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1J1

Call Dealer

905-765-XXXX

(click to show)

905-765-0111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory